How managers can build loyalty with contractors and suppliers 

At a time when limited manpower, accelerated schedules and increasing construction volumes are in the headlines, industrial owners’ attempts to build effective relationships with contractors and suppliers can seem an impossible task, according to 10/12 Industry Report.

In such an environment, skilled laborers often move from job to job and state to state in search of higher wages, and that can negatively impact productivity and safety as they must adapt to new work cultures and other unique jobsite dynamics.

Owners, therefore, have a vested interest in fostering and maintaining long-term relationships with their contractors, says Paul LaFleur, maintenance manager at Phillips 66 in Lake Charles. It all begins with a core belief that contractors are partners in the process, rather than merely laborers who get the job done. Read the entire story.