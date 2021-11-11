How LSU coaches’ pay compares with other schools 

During the 2019-2020 academic year, LSU’s athletics department spent twice as much on coaching compensation as it did on athletic student aid, according to a new database from sports industry trade publication Sportico.

LSU paid its sports coaches $31.6 million in that school year, the latest data available, compared to $16.7 million in student aid. But the school is not alone with its seemingly outsized coaching to student expense ratios. The University of Florida spent twice as much ($28 million) on coaches’ pay than on athletic scholarships and aid.

In the world of college sports, where coaching salaries have skyrocketed over the past two decades, it’s not surprising that schools would spend a lot to keep staff on board. LSU’s coaching compensation expenses during the 2019-2020 academic year amounted to about 20% of its overall athletic expenses and is in line with many other universities.

According to Sportico, LSU’s athletic department revenue was $160.4 million, up from $157.7 million during the 2018 academic year and $145 million two years prior. Media rights and ticket sales account for more than half of athletics revenue. See the database.