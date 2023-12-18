How Louisiana could lose millions in gas tax revenues by 2040 

A new report from a Libertarian think tank highlights Louisiana’s declining gasoline tax revenues amid a government-motivated transition to electric vehicles and offers solutions to replace the funding.

A report issued last week by the Los Angeles-based Reason Foundation examined the impact on Louisiana’s gas tax revenues based on different scenarios of electric vehicle adoption in the coming years.

Collections from Louisiana’s 20 cent per gallon gas tax, the primary funding source for road and bridge work, increased from $590 million in fiscal year 2014 to $636.4 million in fiscal year 2019, before declining by 8% to $585 million amid the pandemic in 2020. By fiscal year 2022, revenues had rebounded to $622.4 million, but researchers expect increased fuel efficiency standards and electric vehicle sales to put collections on a downward trajectory over the coming decades.

“Under the worst case, in which a high-level shift to electric vehicles is assumed, potential fuel tax revenue in Louisiana would be reduced by almost 40% by 2040 and almost 49% by 2050,” according to the report. “With a mid-level electric vehicle shift, Louisiana could anticipate a decline in fuel tax revenue to about $500 million by 2040 and slightly less per year through 2050.”

The “most reasonable” mid-level scenario translates to a loss of $250 million by 2040 and over $325 million by 2050, assuming just under 40% of vehicles would be EVs by that time.

“After 100 years, per-gallon gas taxes are running out of steam,” Robert Poole, director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation and author of the study, says in a statement. “As fuel tax revenue continues to decline, Louisiana should expect to phase out the gas tax altogether and replace it with per-mile charges.”

Former Democratic Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson proposed the same to the Louisiana Electric Vehicle Task Force earlier this year, pointing to a 2022 report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office that estimates fuel tax revenues could fall by $563.6 million if electric and hybrid vehicles account for 30% of new cars sold in the state by 2032.

Wilson called for a pilot program funded by the DOTD that would use the department’s vehicles and other state vehicles to test the feasibility of a per-mile road usage fee. The pilot would be paired with pro-bono research from the Reason Foundation and others on the broader implications to the state as a whole, Wilson said.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office estimates the current gas tax revenues will be insufficient to address the state’s nearly $15 billion in unmet transportation infrastructure needs, despite fees for hybrid and electric vehicles approved by the Legislature in 2022.

However, the recent Reason report shows Louisiana lags behind the nation in adopting electric vehicles, with an average of less than 700 new EV sales in the state per year between 2018 and 2020.