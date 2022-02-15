How local interior designers are dealing with supply chain issues

Nearly every industry has dealt with supply chain issues over the past year, and interior design is no exception.

Designers rely on home furnishings, appliances and products like floor tiles, all among items hardest hit by supply chain shortages.

Furniture used to take around six to eight weeks to come in, says Aimee Walker, a local designer, but now can take up to six months or a year.

Prices for some home items have increased by 20% to 30%, she says, forcing her to raise prices on her clients.

Windows take about three months to come in, says Logan Wheeler Ramirez, lead designer at Ourso Designs, and kitchen appliances can take anywhere from three months to a year.

In order to keep up, Walker tries to plan ahead and checks with suppliers to find out what is in stock when clients pick out finishes. She tries to ensure that items taking the longest to arrive are picked out early.

Ramirez tells clients not to throw out their old appliances. Once their remodel is finished, if their new appliances aren’t in on time they can still plug in the old ones and use those in the meantime.

“There’s only so much you can do,” she says. “We look for things in stock. Most websites will let you know how much material they have in stock, and we try not to order back-ordered material.”

Walker doesn’t see the issues stopping anytime soon, citing granite as an example. The raw product may not be more expensive but the granite yards are telling sellers that what they pay for shipping containers has skyrocketed, driving prices higher.