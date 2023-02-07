How local bakers are dealing with costlier ingredients during king cake season

Inflation on ingredients like eggs, butter and flour is hitting Baton Rouge bakers hard, and in some cases it’s resulting in the removal of menu items or price hikes in the middle of king cake season.

“Globally, as different things happen there is an impact on raw ingredients,” says CouterspaceBR owner Sarah Joy Hays, referencing a variety of events such as the Ukraine war affecting flour prices. “It’s funny because bakeries are one of the few places that need both dry goods like wheat, dairy goods like cow-produced butter and cream, and also eggs. A restaurant can come up with eggless dishes pretty easily or flourless dishes. Bakeries will have to always be pulling from wheat, dairy and egg.”

Cupcake Junkie owner Robyn Selders says she’s had to go up in prices on some of her popular products like cookies in order to support herself and compensate for ingredient prices, but she’s still seeing a significant drop in revenue.

Hays says that it’s hard to set the prices of her products with the fluctuating cost of ingredients.

“We set our prices based on what we presume we can shop things for and we haven’t changed our prices in over a year,” she says. “We’re just hoping that as one thing spikes in price, another thing might come down, which generally speaking has been the case.”

The trends have also affected micro bakers like Maru Bread Co’s Moeko Glynn, who makes treat boxes, breads, king cakes and traditional French galette des rois from her home kitchen. Glynn has had to increase prices because of the quality ingredients she likes to use.

“I don’t want to, but I have to,” Glynn says. “So, that kind of sucks for customers and for me, too. I don’t want to use the cheapest ingredients. I always buy a cage-free egg. I use organic milk, and I always use organic flour. I don’t want to compromise that. So I have to pay what I have to pay, and I’m trying to find a good price.”

