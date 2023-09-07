How Kim Mulkey’s new contract compares to other top women’s basketball coaches 

Kim Mulkey’s new contract will make the LSU coach the highest paid women’s basketball coach in the country, USA Today Network reports.

After just two seasons, Mulkey is reportedly primed to agree to a 10-year, $36 million contract with the Tigers.

Mulkey’s contract surpasses the deals of South Carolina’s Dawn Staley (signed in 2021) and UConn’s Geno Auriemma (also signed in 2021) in total money.

Per contract details, Mulkey will make $400,000 in base salary in 2023-24, on top of the $2.75 million provided to her in the contract. That results in a salary of $3.15 million for the 2023-24 season.

Staley is currently coaching on a seven-year, $22.4 million deal, and Auriemma is on a five-year, $15 million deal.

Read the full story from USA Today Network.