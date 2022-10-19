How HR departments can regain employee trust 

When employees have concerns, whether it’s an issue with a toxic manager or uncivil behavior from someone else on their team, they aren’t turning to HR, according to a new study from research firm Crucial Learning.

While this probably isn’t surprising to many, this finding points to an ongoing issue for HR, Harvard Business Review reports. Most employees see HR as advocates for the company who are focused on compliance rather than as advocates for employees and their needs.

As a result of these attitudes, many employee concerns—whether big or small—are going unheard and unresolved.

HBR lays out three ways HR managers can support employees—as coaches, mentors, and mediators—and restore trust. Read the full story (subscription).