How homeowners can lock in steep rise in their home’s value

Housing prices continue to increase, providing fatter payouts for homeowners ready to sell. But what about those who aren’t and who worry that much of the recent increase in the value of their homes could evaporate by the time they’re ready to move.

For those who aren’t comfortable simply hoping for the best, The Wall Street Journal offers some strategies to hedge against a decline in the value of their property. These tactics have costs and risks that aren’t for everyone. But for homeowners willing to risk it, here are four possible strategies:

Use futures to hedge your equity—The most complicated value-protecting strategy involves hedging against a decline in the owner’s equity by selling a futures contract pegged to one of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices. There are indexes in this group that track prices in each of 10 major U.S. markets, and one that tracks prices in all 10 markets.

Buy homebuilder shares—A simpler hedge involves homebuilder stocks. Kurt Fillmore of Wealth Trac Financial LLC in Bingham Farms, Mich., says one of his clients had a home that had appreciated considerably, but the client wasn’t planning to move for a year or two. As a hedge, he purchased a put option on behalf of the client to sell shares of homebuilder stocks at a fixed price in the future, assuming that if property values fell, so would the value of those shares.

Put your money in the broader market—Stocks can offer another, much riskier, way to offset potential losses in home equity, by using that equity to make money in the market. As a rule, financial advisers are loath to have clients risk their home equity on Wall Street, but in some instances it can make sense, says J.P. Maroney, chief executive of Harbor City Capital Corp. in Melbourne, Fla.

Use home equity to pay down debt—A simpler way to profit from home equity is to use it to create savings by borrowing against it and using the money to pay off higher-rate debt, such as credit-card balances. Read the full story.