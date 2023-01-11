How high is too high when raising prices on customers? 

After a year of significant price increases, companies are trying to figure out how far they can go in 2023, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Companies in 2022 increased sale prices to offset higher costs for everything from freight to wages to raw materials such as lumber and steel, with little pushback from customers. Net profit margins at S&P 500 companies hit 11.6% during the third quarter of 2022, down from 12.7% the same period a year earlier but still higher than the same period in 2020 and before the pandemic, according to financial data company Refinitiv.

With the prospect of a recession or growth downturn ahead as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive inflation-fighting campaign slows the economy, finance chiefs are watching closely for signs of how consumers and businesses are tolerating price increases.

“There is no doubt that the consumer is under pressure,” says Michael Mullican, finance chief at sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc.

Pricing experts are advising clients to adopt an item-by-itme approach to raising prices. Gone are the days of across-the-board price hikes, which were absorbed more readily by customers earlier in the pandemic when companies had few other avenues for preserving their margins, says Mark Burton, a partner at advisory firm Bain & Co. Read the full story (subscription).