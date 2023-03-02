How has the gap between men’s and women’s pay changed in the last 20 years?

The difference between what men and women earn has remained roughly the same for the past 20 years, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis.

In 2022, women made 82 cents at the median for every dollar made by men, compared with 80 cents in 2002, The Washington Post reports.

Compared with the strides made in the 1980s and ’90s—when the gap narrowed by 15 cents—it appears progress has stalled, according to academics who have spent their careers studying the problem.

The largest driver of the pay gap remains gender-based segregation, with women working in different roles, says Alexandra Kalev, associate professor of anthropology at Tel Aviv University in Israel.

Women in traditionally male-dominated industries—such as tech, manufacturing and construction—tend to perform different jobs than men, Kalev says.

However, Pew’s research has shown the gender pay gap to be much smaller for younger women. Read the full story (subscription).