How do you create a safe workplace? It starts with culture

Organizational flaws are usually to blame for a poor safety culture, reports 10/12 Industry Report in its latest issue. Fortunately, there’s a lot an owner can do about it, and in turn more effectively manage employee behavior.

It can be a tough nut to crack, but managing behavior boils down to managing the system, says Dave Sowers, vice president of Zachary-based human performance consulting firm Knowledge Vine. Essentially, if you don’t want employees to make bad choices, you don’t make bad choices an option.

Owners often address the result and not the root cause of the problem. As such, the typical management response is to focus attention on the infraction, followed by remediation steps such as toolbox talks, safety discussions and other measures.

That approach, however, doesn’t solve the problem. Read the entirfe story.