How do local jobless claims compare to national trends?

After two consecutive weeks of declining unemployment claims, initial jobless claims rose last week in Louisiana, following national trends, according to the latest available data from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Initial unemployment insurance claims rose 62% in Louisiana last week, to 1,689 claims. The initial claims, a proxy for layoffs, are also 6.6% higher than they were for the same period from last year.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths out short-term fluctuations and highlights longer-term trends, rose 5.6% to 1,669.

Continued claims also grew by a single filing, from 12,456 to 12,457 for the week ending Feb. 1. Claims are roughly 2% higher than they were last year.

The four-week moving average for continued claims dropped 0.66% last week to 12,669.

See the full release.