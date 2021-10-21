How Crocs shoe brand sidestepped supply chain snags

Retailers in every sector are feeling the hurt of a snarled supply chain, threatening holiday season profits, but Crocs has created a playbook to mitigate the impact of manufacturing shortages and shipping delays, CNBC reports.

Crocs blew third-quarter earnings expectations out of the park and Chief Executive Andrew Rees said on an earnings call that a key advantage is the fact that the retailer’s clog shoes have just three components, so the company faces fewer logistical hurdles and can shift production when needed.

Crocs was quick to begin diversifying its manufacturing overseas early in the pandemic when countries instituted lockdowns at different points in time. When Vietnam shut down production to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Crocs moved some production back to China, Bosnia and Indonesia.

On top of spreading out where the shoes get produced, Crocs has been building a bigger presence along the East Coast to avoid the logjams at West Coast ports. Crocs has also been using air freight instead of cargo transportation to move orders in preparation for spring and summer of next year.

