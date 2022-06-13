How COVID spelled the end of sick days 

American workers have long been loath to take time off for illness, and the global COVID-19 pandemic did little to change that habit.

In fact, The New York Times reports, the rise of remote work has made it even less likely that the average worker will take sick time.

A survey of large employers, by Mercer, found that non-hourly workers used just half of their sick days in 2021. This number was virtually unchanged from before the pandemic, in 2018, which Mercer analysts attribute partly to the prevalence of sick people working from home.

Coming down with something used to mean staying home to recover, but now the same work can be done from home. Some office workers said a part of the shift is because they can’t shake the sense of guilt formed by a system that makes productivity seem like a virtue.

James Carr, 38, a data scientist, who got COVID-19 in February and worked through it, remembered being chided for trying to use his sick days at a previous job with a deadline looming. Read the full story.