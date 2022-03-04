How Company of the Year b1BANK transformed through growth

In just 16 years, what began as a homegrown community bank supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses has grown into a publicly traded company with $4.4 billion in assets, 700 employees and a sizable footprint across Louisiana and Texas. The rise of b1BANK is the result of careful relationship banking coupled with leading-edge technology and targeted growth strategies, says President and CEO Jude Melville.

Four acquisitions have been completed since 2015, with a fifth now underway to acquire investment advisers Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC. It is the only community bank to operate in the seven largest metropolitan statistical areas in Louisiana, Melville says, and has also jumped state lines to expand in the Dallas and Houston markets thanks to the 2021 acquisition of Texas Citizens Bank.

In 2020, b1BANK acquired Houma-based Pedestal Bank, a deal that represents one of the largest community bank-on-community bank mergers to date in Louisiana, Melville says.

“It was a case of us merging with a bank that was much bigger not in terms of assets but in terms of number of clients and locations, so the integration was especially complex,” Melville says. “It gave us depth in our markets because we were everywhere that Pedestal was, but they had more size in those markets.”

The deal was announced in January 2020 but completed virtually over the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, which created a host of challenges that Melville says his team was able to overcome and serve customers with as little interruption as possible.

“Now we’re a stronger, more diverse, more profitable and more impactful company than we were before,” Melville says. “And that’s really the goal for any merger.”

Being strategic about the right opportunities exists alongside an organic growth strategy that is built on providing staff with the resources needed to serve clients well, Melville says.

Named Company of the Year (more than 100 employees), b1BANK will be honored by Business Report and Junior Achievement at the 2022 Business Awards & Hall of Fame gala dinner March 9.

