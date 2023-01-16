Improve your organization by using the process goals of championship-winning coaches Nick Saban and Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs just wrapped up back-to-back college football championships, something only seven teams in college football history can claim. The last one to do it was Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

What do they have in common? “The Process,” Inc. reports. If you are an entrepreneur pursuing a monumental goal, Saban and Smart’s approach is something your organization can use to reach its goals.

Chasing goals using Saban and Smart’s method requires focusing on how your team will accomplish a desired outcome, rather than on the outcome itself.

Here’s how to use this approach in business, according to Inc.:

First, identify the outcome goal. Start by identifying the annual goal or quarterly goal you are working toward. It could be improved revenue, customer experience, or expanding your team. The key is to be explicit about what you want to accomplish.

Second, create process goals that drive action. Now write out smaller, more manageable goals that your team believes will lead to the outcome you desire. For instance, if revenue is the outcome goal, a process goal could be reducing churn. The corresponding action would be one-to-one outreach to customers from your customer success team to identify problems before they occur and proactively address customer needs. Shift all of your team’s attention and focus to what they can control now that will lead to your outcome goals.

Third, measure success against your process. The final step is to evaluate if your process goals/actions are leading to winning results. Examine if your team was consistent with your process, and if so, are your actions contributing to success? If not, iterate and move forward. Eventually, you’ll find the winning formula. Read the full story, which goes into greater detail about the psychology behind “The Process.”