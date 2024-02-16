How can small businesses keep productivity gains going? 

Most small business owners are currently benefiting from the ongoing burst in labor productivity, but it sustaining that momentum will be the key to growth, according to Inc.

U.S. companies, employees, and the broad national economy are again elevating some of the efficiency lost in recent decades, The New York Times reported Wednesday. Labor productivity increased 2.7% last year, fueled by a 3.2% rise in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Consulting firm McKinsey estimates that maintaining even 2.2% annual productivity gains will produce a $10 trillion “cumulative increase in US GDP between now and 2030—equivalent to $15,000 per household.”

The trick is figuring out what’s behind that productivity magic, and creating more efficiencies. Read this full story from Inc., which explores how businesses can take advantage of and maintain productivity gains.