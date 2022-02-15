Louisiana must focus on keeping more STEM grads from exiting state

In the 2020-2021 academic year, LSU awarded 921 baccalaureate degrees in engineering.

However, based on historical data, it’s estimated that just 553 of these students (roughly 59%) will still live and work in Louisiana one year after graduation, according to a new blog post from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

This trend isn’t unique to Louisiana. Geography professors Richard Wright and Mark Ellis of Dartmouth and the University of Washington, respectively, found that STEM graduates move to different states at a higher rate than non-STEM graduates. But what can Baton Rouge do to keep more STEM graduates in the area?

According to BRAC, while Louisiana may not be able to offer the Pacific Northwest climate desired by many STEM emigrants, the state can continue to work with local governments and civic institutions to implement plans that address key quality-of-life issues and create a more attractive Louisiana. Read the full blog post, which explores possible solutions.