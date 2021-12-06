How businesses can combat the labor shortage

Fewer than half of the American workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic are actively looking for work, a bad sign for businesses struggling amid labor shortages.

The reasons behind this problem vary. Some are getting by with stimulus payments, some are dipping into savings and investments. Still others are using a spouse’s income or getting support from another family member, according to Inc.

Now, businesses must focus on how to lure these workers back.

A hiring bonus of $1,000 would incentivize 46% of workers, 43% want a flexible workplace and 41% want a more positive work environment.

Businesses that provide these incentives are filling open roles, especially when they offer signing bonuses. Scheduling flexibility and increased training helped decrease the turnover rate at companies like Target.

For businesses struggling with finding labor, it seems to pay off to pay well and maintain as much flexibility as possible.

Read the full story here.