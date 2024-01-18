How businesses are trying to lure customers back out on weeknights 

Bowling alleys, golf simulators and other family entertainment centers are testing a flurry of new promotions and discounts in a bid to lure back consumers who have cut down on outings during the Monday-to-Thursday stretch, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The changes aim to protect what has become a booming business for entertainment chains and restaurants in recent years: the midweek outing. Americans, armed with more free time and flexible schedules in the remote work era, ventured out for dinner and entertainment more often to get through the week

Now consumers’ appetite for going out on weeknights is slowing thanks to higher prices, the return of after-school activities and in-person work obligations, and businesses need them to come back. National entertainment chains like Dave & Buster’s, TopGolf and Bowlero have rolled out new midweek promotions to stem the tide.

Weekends are still busy for many dinner-and-entertainment chains, but whether companies are able to keep customers coming during the off-peak days will likely shape their 2024 performance, says Joshua Long, an analyst at Stephens. Read the full story.