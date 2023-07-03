How BRYC became a Best Place to Work 

When the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition won Business Report’s Best Place to Work award for small companies in 2022, it was the result of years of effort implementing policies to build a healthy workplace where employees could perform their best, says BRYC Executive Director Lucas Spielfogel.

The core of these policies is trust, something Spielfogel has talked about in the pages of Business Report before. Creating an atmosphere of trust is what facilitates BRYC’s mission of helping low-income Baton Rouge students reach their college and career goals.

Roughly 10 years into the organization’s existence, BRYC leadership spearheaded a kind of attitude overhaul, adopting a series of 10 trust statements that guide how colleagues communicate with one another and handle decisions, Spielfogel said, speaking at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s 2023 YP Summit last week.

Among other things, the statements eschew gossip and require mindful communication, with higher-ups acknowledging the power dynamics at play in the workplace. Key to the statements’ success is that they put into explicit terms how team members should treat each other, Spielfogel says. Everyone is held to the same transparent standards.

“There is an intrinsic sense of feeling safe at work, that I think opens the floodgates to productivity, of collaboration and just generally feeling comfortable,” Spielfogel says.

But the implementation is what takes policies like BRYC’s from statements on a page to a complete transformation of company culture, BRYC chief of staff Josh Howard says. BRYC does it through several different practices:

Do it every day. Reference the ultimate goals of making a space where employees feel safe to express their ideas each day and for every meeting and conversation that takes place.

Hiring and onboarding. New team members are recruited and trained with the trust statements in mind. “You can teach competency,” Howard says. “But can you abide by these trust statements and do everything you can to be in partnership with other people?”

Culture camp. BRYC has a weeklong event annually where its values are reinforced.