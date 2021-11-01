How bosses can get remote workers back in the office

The office is just a distant memory for some, a place where work was conducted in 2019 before the workforce headed home due to the pandemic.

Many workers miss the office, but instead of forcing workers to come back, and possibly losing some in the process, employers can lure them back by reminding them of the benefits.

Managers can begin by addressing employees’ health worries, The Wall Street Journal reports. Workplaces can develop a vaccination policy and reorganize to create more space, share updates on ventilation and create a sanitizing procedure.

Managers can also address other inhibitors besides health safety, by developing flexible schedules, updated dress codes and even creating on-site day care.

In order to get workers to happily return to the office, they need to be reminded of the positive aspects, including the creative and collaborative benefits to being on-site, facetime with the boss and social events.

Managers can also make the office a bit more enticing with some low-cost conveniences like higher-end snacks and high-res monitors for those in the office a few days a week.

Lastly, employees may be happy to learn how to balance office and home time again, and adopting policies like not sending after-hours emails on days when they’re in the office is a great way to do that. Read the full story.