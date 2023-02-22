How Biden’s bid to crack down on junk fees could improve business competition 

Companies relying on added fees to boost their revenue may have to change their pricing strategy under a new policy backed by President Joe Biden.

Biden is pushing Congress to crack down on what he says are excess fees with the Junk Fee Prevention Act, which would limit or eliminate certain airline fees, unpublished resort fees in the hotel industry, service fees for live entertainment tickets and termination fees for TV, phone and internet services.

According to Inc. this proposal doesn’t seek to eliminate all add-on fees that a business may charge for specific products or services. Rather, it is aimed at fees that, according to the White House, deceive consumers or take advantage of situational market power.

If Congress passes the act, affected businesses will have to improve their price transparency, likely by folding fees into their upfront prices. That could be good news for smaller competitors.

“Businesses that are providing products or services with a front-end price that’s more genuine and transparent will be in a good position because, in theory, the playing field will be leveled a bit,” says Jennifer Fuller, U.S. financial services lead at the London-based professional services firm PA Consulting. The goal, she says, is to make it easier for consumers to comparison-shop—without facing last-minute fees.

However, not all agencies have been on board: FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson released a dissenting statement in October 2022, which questioned whether all-in pricing would ultimately require customers to buy goods or services they may not want or need.

Read the full story from Inc. (subscription).