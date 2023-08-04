How better articulating requests can move mountains at work 

Even the most effective leaders recognize how much is outside of their control, but one thing we all have agency over is how we communicate with others.

As Harvard Business Review reports, clearly articulated requests, the kind that elicit real responses, don’t come naturally to most of us.

As it turns out, there’s an art to the request—whether it’s directed at an employee who’s producing subpar deliverables or a colleague from a different department who hasn’t been pulling their weight on a collaborative project.

According to HBR, requests at work can be made more effective by breaking them down into five parts: