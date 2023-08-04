How better articulating requests can move mountains at work 

Even the most effective leaders recognize how much is outside of their control, but one thing we all have agency over is how we communicate with others.
As Harvard Business Review reports, clearly articulated requests, the kind that elicit real responses, don’t come naturally to most of us.
As it turns out, there’s an art to the request—whether it’s directed at an employee who’s producing subpar deliverables or a colleague from a different department who hasn’t been pulling their weight on a collaborative project.
According to HBR, requests at work can be made more effective by breaking them down into five parts:
- What do you want? Spell everything out, including details you might think should be obvious.
- Who do you want it from? When you make a request to a team, too often each person assumes someone else will do the work. Strengthen your request by assigning a specific point person to take charge.
- When do you want it by? This is especially tricky for teams working remotely. When requests have a crystal-clear timeline, leaders save time and energy that might otherwise be spent rechecking their inboxes and mentally preparing to do the work themselves.
- What are the conditions of satisfaction? Get specific about what success looks like. For example, on many teams, there’s one self-appointed devil’s advocate whose comments may stifle creative thinking among less-senior team members. Rather than asking them to be “more positive,” ask that they wait for three others to offer input before speaking.
- What’s the context? Context can clarify why certain deadlines are important, even when they seem arbitrary. Read the full story.