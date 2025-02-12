How Baton Rouge restaurants are navigating norovirus 

A recent norovirus outbreak has shaken the Louisiana oyster industry, with ripple effects on Baton Rouge restaurants.

On Feb. 4, the Louisiana Department of Health announced it had closed a molluscan shellfish harvesting area in Area 3 and ordered a recall of oysters harvested from the area since Jan. 10 due to norovirus-like illnesses reported after oysters were consumed from Area 3.

As of Tuesday, 201 confirmed cases of norovirus were reported to the LDH, according to the agency’s communications director, Emma Herrock. These cases include people from Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi and Alabama.

The department declined to provide a breakdown of cases by city, but Herrock says Louisiana has had cases reported from residents in every region. The majority of those confirmed cases involved Louisiana residents.

“Our sanitarian team is working closely with restaurants and businesses to ensure the recalled oysters are discarded,” Herrock tells Daily Report. “The LDH continues to work with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to ensure no oysters are harvested from Area 3 during the closure.”

Alfredo Kulici, owner of Louisiana Lagniappe, says the seafood restaurant stopped serving oysters for two days after suppliers gave notice of the norovirus outbreak. The kitchen discarded roughly 10 gallons of oysters and disinfected all of their surfaces. Kulici says the restaurant is now serving oysters sourced from different areas.

Mansurs on the Boulevard General Manager Ryan Fitzgerald says charbroiled and raw oysters are the Creole restaurant’s most popular appetizers. The restaurant ceased sales of the favorites the day of the recall announcement and discarded the sacks of pre-ordered oysters. The restaurant ordered from other vendors and began selling oysters from different regions the following day.

“A lot of people would be quite surprised to find out how much regulation there is in terms of being able to backtrack and find out exactly where each individual oyster came from,” Fitzgerald says. “There’s no cause for immediate alarm, given the way the state handled it. But that’s not a substitute for people appropriately heeding the messaging that the LDH gives.”

Kulici and Fitzgerald say they have not received any reports of customers getting sick from consuming oysters at their Baton Rouge restaurants.