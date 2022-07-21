How Baton Rouge is spending its American Rescue Plan funding

Baton Rouge placed a higher priority on flooding and public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic than it did on government operations, according to a report from the Brookings Institution.

Cities and counties dedicated an average of 42% of their state and local fiscal recovery fund, or SLFRF, dollars included in the American Rescue Plan Act toward government operations, according to the Brookings analysis. Baton Rouge budgeted only about half that amount for the same purpose.

Using the numbers reported to the U.S. Treasury, Brookings’ Local Government ARPA Investment Tracker shows that Baton Rouge budgeted about $95.1 million of its SLFRF funding on 39 projects in the city-parish through the end of 2021.

Of those projects, flood prevention and mitigation stands out. About one-third of Baton Rouge’s total SLFRF funding—approximately $41 million—has been dedicated toward measures for managing, reducing, treating, or recapturing stormwater or subsurface drainage water.

Public safety was another priority for the Capital Region, with $16.5 million budgeted for upgrading police department facilities and vehicles as well as for implementing gun violence reduction strategies and expanding evidence-based harm-reduction programming in high-crime areas.

The tracker states that Baton Rouge has budgeted 23.8% of its funding for government operations. Only 4.5% of that went to pay for government employee wages or hiring. The other $15 million was put toward investment in city-parish facilities, equipment and/or IT.

Other funding included $2 million for lost tourism and hospitality industry revenue, $3.75 million for neighborhood and downtown revitalization, $6 million for affordable housing, and $250,000 for youth workforce development.