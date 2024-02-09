How Baton Rouge florists prepare for Valentine’s Day 

During February, local florists are too busy to stop, but they sure get to smell the roses.

For flower shops, Valentine’s Day is one the biggest holidays for orders, ahead of Mother’s Day and Christmas. Valentine’s Day prep starts early for florists like Billy Heroman’s, which orders blooms as soon as November to ensure all three locations are ready.

Despite offering a variety of flowers, Billy Heroman’s says roses, especially red ones, are always the best sellers. This year, the shop submitted an order for about 60,000 flowers for the holiday week.

“To put it into perspective, we usually do about 2,000 deliveries on Feb. 14. I would say that roses or some version of roses make up a little over half,” Treasurer Ben Heroman says. “On an everyday basis, roses make up about 5% to 10% of our deliveries.”

