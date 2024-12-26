How Baton Rouge compares with other Louisiana metros in job growth

While Baton Rouge was the only MSA in the state that saw a decrease in jobs from October to November, the MSA still saw significant gains year over year.

Baton Rouge lost 200 jobs from October to November, according to data released late last week by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Other metros in the state added between 200 and 300 jobs for the same time period, except for Lafayette and New Orleans, which added 800 and 2,100 jobs, respectively. Baton Rouge added 1,900 jobs from November 2023, the second highest in the state, trailing only New Orleans, which added 8,900 jobs.

Statewide, sectors that showed the largest gains for seasonally adjusted jobs over the year included private education and health services (10,000), construction (7,800) and government (6,500).

