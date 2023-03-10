How and why local and regional sports broadcasting is about to change 

Two of the largest regional sports broadcasters in the U.S. are on the verge of unraveling, an event that is expected to alter how professional teams are funded and how fans tune in to the games, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Diamond Sports Group LLC, which carries the games of more than 40 major sports teams across the country, is expected to file for bankruptcy in coming weeks, which people involved expect to lead to a renegotiation of rights fees—a significant part of teams’ revenue. Diamond is the local broadcaster of about half of all MLB and NBA teams, and about one-third of NHL teams.

AT&T Sports Networks, a Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. unit that broadcasts games of a handful of Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association and National Hockey League teams, recently informed the clubs it didn’t have enough money to pay for the rights to carry their games.

The financial unraveling of the once-thriving regional-sports TV industry could hasten the shift to a direct-to-consumer model for live sports, giving people who don’t have cable TV the ability to stream the games of their favorite local teams.

That shift is already causing tensions for the key stakeholders and will test whether streaming can be a viable substitute for traditional TV channels, given that these local-sports streaming platforms likely will have to charge subscribers more than Netflix Inc. and Disney+ to be sustainable.