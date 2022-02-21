How an LSU gymnastics floor routine comes together

Fans of LSU gymnastics recall last season when All American gymnast Kiya Johnson helped the Tigers defeat Arkansas in a January 2021 meet with a flawless floor routine. A powerhouse across all four apparatus, the LSU junior from Dallas is especially known for her performances on floor.

That night, Johnson combined three powerful tumbling passes, a dynamic leap pass and several other moves demonstrating her athleticism and artistry. Each skill flowed seamlessly into the next, and was timed with a piece of music that showcased Johnson’s energy and personality. As the contemporary mashup played, Johnson flipped, leapt and danced her way to the closing pose, while her teammates mimicked her movements in support, going wild with the announcement of a perfect 10.

While each apparatus in women’s gymnastics has its own appeal, there’s something magical about the floor exercise. Insiders say this is by design. Unlike the beam, bar and vault, the floor gives a female gymnast the opportunity to connect visually with the audience and draw them in as she demonstrates a back-to-back succession of her best skills.

“It’s elegant, beautiful and crowd-pleasing, and when we talk about welcoming people into our party, we do it on floor,” says LSU gymnastics assistant coach Courtney McCool Griffeth, a 2004 Olympian and former University of Georgia gymnast who now coaches LSU gymnasts on their floor routines.

The floor, Griffeth says, is a time when athletes are looking at the crowd, and eliciting enthusiasm—and energy—from both spectators and their fellow teammates.

“As a coach and choreographer, I approach each individual first with what they want to do, what they like, and try to figure out what kind of vision we want to bring to life,” Griffeth says.

Finding the right music is the first step, she says. Lasting only about 80 to 90 seconds, floor routines must connect several requirements including tumbling passes, leap passes and dance moves that demonstrate flexibility, balance, strength and artistry.

“As we get closer to the season, I try to pick out floor music that speaks to me, in a sense, something you could see yourself dancing to,” says Johnson, who was the 2021 SEC floor exercise champion. “Before this year, I never really picked out my music.”

Johnson says the floor is one of her favorite exercises. For the 2022 season, she’s rolled out a new routine set to hip-hip that showcases her technique and the solid “awareness” she demonstrates in the air as she takes off and lands.

This article was first published in the February 2022 issue of 225 magazine. Read the full story.