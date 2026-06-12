Houston heavy equipment dealer plans new facility in St. George

Houston-based Waukesha-Pearce Industries plans to build a new heavy equipment sales and service facility on a vacant 8-acre tract along Airline Highway in St. George.

Earlier this month, Baton Rouge-based Commercial Properties Realty Trust, through its WPI Baton Rouge entity, purchased the property from a group that includes members of the late auto dealer Price LeBlanc’s family for an undisclosed amount. The site is near Baringer Foreman Road and Kleinpeter Farms.

A notice of work filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office between Arkel Constructors and WPI Baton Rouge lists the project’s value at $8.9 million.

According to the project description listed by Arkel Constructors, the development will comprise the ground-up construction of a heavy equipment sales, parts and service facility for Waukesha-Pearce Industries. The development will include a primary building housing equipment sales, parts storage and maintenance operations, along with a separate wash bay building for equipment cleaning and servicing. Together, the buildings will total approximately 31,000 square feet. Antunovich & Associates is serving as project architect.

The development will also include extensive site work, including concrete paving, a large laydown yard for equipment storage and maneuverability, and supporting infrastructure designed to accommodate heavy equipment operations. Once completed, the facility will support Waukesha-Pearce’s equipment sales and service operations in the Baton Rouge region.

Waukesha-Pearce expanded its Louisiana footprint in 2022 when it acquired the Komatsu earthmoving equipment distribution business from H&E Equipment Services Inc. The transaction included distribution rights for Louisiana and southwestern Arkansas, a distribution facility in Kenner, and related equipment, parts and supplies.