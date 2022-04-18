House panel declines to back Gov. Edwards’ $500M Mississippi River bridge request

The House Appropriations Committee today voted to park $500 million in a new fund rather than dedicating the money to a new Mississippi River bridge, as Gov. John Bel Edwards requested.

Jay Dardenne, Edwards’ commissioner of administration, says the governor will continue to push for using that money to make a down payment on the estimated $2.5 billion Mississippi River bridge project in the Capital Region.

“It’s past time for a new, new bridge,” Dardenne told the Baton Rouge Press Club today. “If not now, when?”

Formally dedicating $500 million, which represents 20% of the estimated cost of the bridge and the connectors to and from the bridge, would demonstrate the project’s importance to the federal government and potential private partners, Dardenne says, adding that 20% would be a fairly typical state match. There will be federal money available, but competition for those dollars will be fierce.

“Certainty is our ally in this fight,” he says.

Legislative leaders are reluctant to dedicate $500 million to a project that would be several years away and doesn’t yet have a defined location. Many lawmakers would prefer to spend the money on road and bridge projects across the state.

Today’s House Appropriations decision does not end that debate. But as it stands now, $100 million of the requested $500 million would be spent on road repair and preservation while $400 million remains undedicated.

The full House of Representatives plans to discuss the infrastructure proposal, along with the full slate of spending bills advanced today, on Thursday. The current session must end by June 6.

Public hearings about the 10 remaining options for a new bridge’s location begin next week, with the first scheduled for Monday, 5-7 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library in Baton Rouge. Officials hope to narrow the list to three before the end of the session. (Also: Read a column from Executive Editor JR Ball on the bridge and possible locations.)