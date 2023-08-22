Hospital association head urges diligence in assessing Blue Cross sale

The Louisiana Department of Insurance should not approve the pending sale of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to Elevance Health before closely examining the Indiana-based company’s track record in other states, Louisiana Hospital Association President and CEO Paul Salles says.

In a letter dated Monday to LDI executive counsel David Caldwell, Salles says Elevance, doing business under the name Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, “has been subject to a number of allegations of engaging in business practices that are detrimental to patients, healthcare providers, and owners of self-funded plans.” Those allegations include:

Refusing to reimburse doctors in California for the emergency care of thousands of patients.

Denying self-funded plans access to claims data in Virginia and Connecticut.

“Egregious delays” reimbursing more than $10 million in member services in Virginia.

“Based on these documented examples, a more comprehensive investigation by DOI is certainly warranted,” Salles writes.

Salles also cites unanswered questions about the $3 billion nonprofit foundation that would be created with the sales proceeds and the investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General’s office into whether the proposed transaction would violate the Louisiana Monopolies Act or the Louisiana Unfair Trade Practices Act.

LDI pushed back a hearing about the sale originally planned for this week to October at Blue Cross’ request. In a prepared statement, Blue Cross officials say they haven’t spoken with LHA about their concerns but have had “productive conversations” with member organizations and other providers.

“[We] have consistently communicated to our stakeholders how this change will help us better service our members, policyholders, customers and provider partners, and increase our ability to improve health and affordability,” the statement reads in part. “In addition, we have shared information about the broad range of enhanced services and capabilities that will be available to our members and provider partners as a result of joining Elevance Health.”

