Homeowners, businesses could pay more if lawmakers exempt inventory tax 

A Louisiana House panel mulling proposals for sweeping changes to the state’s tax structure was warned Wednesday that drastic tax hikes await homeowners and businesses if lawmakers exempt commercial inventory stockpiles from local property taxes.

Inventory taxes, which local governments use to pay for things such as public schools, law enforcement, hospitals and other public services, contribute up to 25% of ad valorem revenues in some parishes.

The House Ways and Means State Tax Structure Subcommittee is considering ways to eliminate inventory taxes, among others. The state doesn’t collect or rely on inventory taxes for revenue, but it does offer an inventory tax credit. After a business pays its parish tax bill, it can claim a credit on its state income tax return for a large portion of what it pays in parish inventory taxes.

Some lawmakers see the tax and the credit as expensive cogs within an already complicated machine of business taxation in Louisiana, and budget watchdogs see the credit as a drain on state finances and a way for businesses to shift their tax burdens onto residents and homeowners. Subcommittee chair Rep. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, says the inventory tax credit currently costs the state about $280 million annually.

Lawmakers can eliminate the credit through legislation, but doing so would mean businesses would have to start paying the full amount of their inventory taxes. The move would likely face fierce opposition from corporate lobby groups that have long had a powerful foothold in the state Capitol.

Some legislators have considered exempting inventories from local ad valorem taxes, which would eliminate the tax and the credit altogether—a move that could require a constitutional amendment.

However, testimony Wednesday from St. Charles Parish Assessor Tab Troxler appeared to dispel notions among lawmakers that such a move would be good for any taxpayers in Louisiana.

Troxler presented data on how much parishes rely on inventory tax revenue and said eliminating it would immediately force parish governments to raise property tax rates to cover the gap. St. Charles Parish would lose more than 14% of its ad valorem tax revenue and would have to increase property tax rates on homeowners 17% to make up the difference.

The effect could be more drastic in parishes heavily reliant on inventory taxes. Eliminating the tax would cause ad valorem revenue losses of almost 25% in West Baton Rouge, 23% in St. James, 22% in Assumption, 20% in St. John the Baptist and 16% in St. Bernard, according to Troxler’s data. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.