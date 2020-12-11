Hollywood Casino rebranding to Casino Rouge

Hollywood Casino of Baton Rouge’s plan to move the gaming facility onto land includes rebranding the property to Casino Rouge, according to the casino’s proposal, which the Planning Commission will consider Monday.

Pending approval, the casino will expand its footprint on River Road to more than 100,000 square feet, adding an entertainment venue with 250 seats, a sports bar and a mezzanine overlooking the Mississippi River. The buffets currently on the second level of the casino will be converted into meeting rooms and event space.

With the additional offerings, the casino will have two entrances—one that brings visitors directly into the gaming floor and another for non-gaming guests.

The construction—to cost between $21 million and $25 million—is expected to be complete by the end of February 2022, depending on the river levels.

Planning Department staff certified last week that the proposed request meets the minimum requirements of the city-parish’s Unified Development Code for Planning Commission consideration.

Other items being considered at Monday’s meeting include:

• A proposal to convert a house on Highland Road into a bed and breakfast. The three-bedroom Broussard House, built in 1927 near LSU Avenue, features a hand-painted mural of Paris and the Seine in the dining room. Steven Romero, with Bearing Point Properties, is asking the commission to rezone the property from single-family residential to medium-density multifamily residential.

• Plans for a new restaurant called Kickback, specializing in fried chicken wings. If approved for rezoning, the restaurant plans to open early next year in a shopping center on Perkins Road near Siegen Lane.

• Site plans for The Bend on Bluebonnet. The project would comprise 309 units in four 96,000-square-foot buildings that would wrap around and behind the Walmart on Burbank Drive. The complex will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Monday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. See the full agenda.