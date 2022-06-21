Hiring managers easing education, experience requirements to fill positions

Without enough traditional applicants for open jobs, companies have broadened their scope and dropped requirements that would have been considered the bare minimum before the pandemic, Inc. reports.

Roughly one-quarter of CEOs have altered their hiring criteria, according to a new report from the Conference Board. The midyear study surveyed 750 executives between May 10 and May 24.

In an effort to increase the number of candidates, CEOs had their companies rewrite standard job postings, including lowering the number of required years of experience, the survey found. Some CEOs have also decided to remove degree and certification requirements. Seven percent of C-suite executives instituted second-chance hiring practices to consider individuals who have been previously incarcerated, and 25% said their company would rely more on contract workers in the future.

This could serve as a powerful remedy for the more than half of small business owners who cannot fill their job openings, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.