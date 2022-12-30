Hiring is getting easier for small businesses 

Small business owners say it’s getting easier to hire workers and keep them around, in what they hope is a sign that the worst of their labor problems are behind them.

The U.S. job market remains historically tight. But December marked the first time since July where more small business owners said in a survey for The Wall Street Journal that they found it easier—rather than harder—to find workers.

Some entrepreneurs say steps such as raising pay, adding apprenticeship programs and rewriting job ads are starting to pay off. Others report an increase in applicants as competitors pull back on hiring or begin layoffs.

Nearly 25% of the more than 650 entrepreneurs in the December survey said it was easier to fill job openings now than at the start of 2022—an increase from 18% in November. Meanwhile, 20% said it was harder to fill open positions, down from 25% in November. The survey is conducted for the Journal by Vistage Worldwide Inc., a business-coaching and peer-advisory firm. Read the full story (subscription).