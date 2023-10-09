Hilton Capitol Center named one of America’s most haunted hotels 

Downtown’s Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, which was originally built in 1927, has been named one of the 25 most haunted hotels in America by Historic Hotels of America, a program that is part of the nonprofit National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Historic Hotels of America cites reports from Hilton staff members that the ghost of Huey P. Long has been seen on the hotel’s 10th floor, among other creepy claims.

The four-star hotel was originally called the Heidelberg Hotel. It fell into disrepair in the 1980s but was reopened in 2006 after $70 million in renovations.

A tunnel beneath the hotel connecting it to another Baton Rouge hotel gained notoriety because of rumors it was used by Long to escape the media. Last year, Hilton Capitol Center turned the former escape path into a private event space and speakeasy.

The list of haunted hotels also includes Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans, which is allegedly haunted by the ghost of a child who died in the 1890s. See the list.