Hillar Moore: Shooting outside Mall of Louisiana shows ‘murder affects everyone’

Most murder victims and perpetrators are involved in other criminal activities and often know each other, but that doesn’t mean the rest of us are unaffected by violence, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says.

The midday Friday shooting outside the Mall of Louisiana that left two dead and two injured was likely a “crime of opportunity” between groups that “have beef with each other,” but bystanders easily could have been shot as well, he says.

“Murder occurs everywhere,” Moore told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge today. “Murder affects everyone.”

While the overall amount of crime declined over the past two years, homicide is up nationwide. While Baton Rouge has had a homicide problem for decades, Moore says, the 150 homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish last year broke a record set in 2020.

Moore says understaffing at the Baton Rouge Police Department and delays in the courts may be among the reasons for the increase, along with longstanding issues related to poverty. Assistant district attorneys and public defenders are “drowning in cases,” he says.

Asked about gangs, Moore says Baton Rouge has 30-40 “loosely associated groups” and says law enforcement is trying to work on cases against those groups. He says officials are working on restarting the group call-ins established under the BRAVE initiative, but suspended due to the pandemic, to encourage young people to walk away from criminal groups and utilize social services.