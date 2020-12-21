Upsized tax deduction for business lunches will help local restaurants

The draft language of the emergency coronavirus relief package expected to be approved by Congress today includes a tax break for corporate meal expenses, which a local restaurateur says will help Baton Rouge-area restaurants draw more customers.

Nicknamed the “three-martini lunch” by critics, according to The Washington Post, the measure increases the business lunch deduction to 100%, allowing companies to deduct the full cost of a business meal off their federal taxes. Since the ‘80s, the deduction has been set at 50%.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin included the meal deduction as a White House priority in negotiations, two people with knowledge of the matter told the Post on Sunday.

Stephen Hightower, who owns several restaurants through City Group Hospitality, tells Daily Report that he expects the increased deduction to help drive customers to his restaurants. With the pandemic, and the coinciding decline of business travel, Hightower says there have been fewer business people taking clients to lunch. He says the deduction clears away some of the financial uncertainty for business owners.

“There’s no doubt about it,” says Hightower, calling the measure a “little signature of hope.” “Anything that gets people spending money in our establishments again helps.”