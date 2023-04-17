Highland mixed-use community on today’s Planning Commission agenda

The East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission today will consider two requests for a proposed mixed-use community for Highland Road, outside the Magnolia Woods neighborhood.

Plans submitted to the Planning Commission for The Village at Magnolia Woods earlier this year were originally deferred as developers made tweaks to plans for the community, which will comprise 78 single-family residential homes and a 29,400 square foot commercial district. Tenants for the nearly 20-acre development include a coffee concept, breakfast restaurant, lunch restaurant, fitness gym and a soft goods retailer. A pocket park and community pond also are planned.

The neighborhood was developed in the ‘50s on land that was formerly part of Mount Hope Plantation, according to the neighborhood’s civic association website. Magnolia Woods Civic Association president Jennifer Dietz, a local attorney, did not respond to several requests for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

The commission’s meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. today at City Hall. See the full agenda.