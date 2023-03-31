Higher salaries are doing little to ease the accountant shortage 

The salaries offered to U.S. accountants and auditors last year climbed at their quickest pace in recent years, but industry observers say increasing pay alone may not be enough to remedy a national shortage of accountants, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Fewer people are pursuing accounting degrees and starting new jobs in this area, resulting in more open positions for related roles and searches that take longer to complete. Accounting and auditing jobs have been long viewed by people in the profession as underpaid, undervalued and less dynamic than positions in tech, investment banking and private equity.

In addition to boosting salaries and offering signing bonuses, companies are turning to a number of other avenues to address the widening shortage of accountants, including by relying more on temporary help and shipping work abroad. What’s more, industry groups and firms are courting college students and giving entry-level and junior accountants more responsibility than ever before and providing new hires with flexible working arrangements. Read the full story (subscription).