Higher property taxes, scrapping ITEP suggested as ways to end state’s income taxes 

State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, has launched a long-shot effort to eliminate Louisiana’s income taxes.

Nelson argues that doing so would help the state compete for business growth and residents against states like Texas and Florida that don’t tax income. But state income taxes raise about $5 billion or so a year, and Nelson wants to raise around the same amount of money as the current system.

“We have to do something big,” he told the Baton Rouge Press Club today. “Everybody’s going to have to give something up in order to get this done.”

Phasing out the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, which in Nelson’s view gives away more than $2 billion per year to companies that would be in Louisiana anyway, should be part of the mix, he says. He also suggests reducing the homestead exemption from $75,000 to $25,000, giving local governments the ability to raise more revenue to take care of their own needs without going through the state Capitol.

He envisions raising the state sales tax from 4.5% to 6% and broadening the sales tax base while capping the local rate at 3%. And he thinks the state could reduce education spending for wealthier parishes that can pay for their own schools, while reserving state Minimum Foundation Program dollars for poorer areas.

The House Ways and Means Committee is studying the issue before making recommendations to the full body. Nelson plans to propose a single instrument to amend the state constitution, which would need approval from at least two-thirds of lawmakers in each chamber and a majority of voters.

While he acknowledges his effort is unlikely to succeed next year, which is a state election year, he says eliminating the income tax could be a powerful campaign issue. Nelson says he is seriously considering a run for governor but hasn’t yet made a decision.