High turnover partly responsible for drop in US worker productivity

A hallmark of the pandemic era has been the surge in employee turnover, and it is part of the U.S. drop in worker productivity, The New York Times details in a recent feature about the changing workplace.

In November 2021, more than 4.5 million workers voluntarily left their jobs, according to government data, the most in the two decades that the government has been keeping track. That number has slowly been declining in recent months, but it is still far higher than before the pandemic.

Economists say the wave of job-switching could be one factor in the weak productivity growth that the U.S. economy has experienced in recent years. Early on, some experts expected the pandemic to unleash productivity by forcing companies to embrace new technologies and ways of working. Instead, productivity has fallen slightly over the past two years.

“All that turnover, all that hiring, all that training you have to do—that takes away from your day job,” Sarah House, an economist at Wells Fargo, tells The New York Times. “So it’s essentially less output at the end of the day.” Read the full story (subscription).