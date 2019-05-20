HerringStone’s clothing boutique moving into former Blink space

HerringStone’s, a Monroe-based women’s clothing boutique, is moving into the Corporate Boulevard space once occupied by Blink Boutique.

HerringStone’s owners—sisters Debbie Herrington and Cindy Stone—represented by Stirling Properties’ Justin Langlois, signed a seven-year lease on the 1,275-square-foot space in the Courtside Crossing at Bocage retail center.

“We have a large clientele in Baton Rouge and have been asked for years to put a boutique in Baton Rouge,” Herrington says, adding they decided to expand here a few years ago after some brokers contacted them.

The sisters opened their first boutique—which sells dresses, shoes, accessories and swimwear, among other women’s apparel items—in Monroe in 1989, according to its website. Thirty years later, the brand has three other locations: in Lafayette’s River Ranch, and two HeirLoom by HerringStone’s stores in Youngsville and Houma.

Mark Hebert, who handles leasing for the center, says HerringStone’s was one of two tenants vying for the space, which has been empty since March.

The business is currently hiring part-time stylists for its Baton Rouge location, which is set to open Aug. 1.