Here’s why you can’t get anything done in the office

Since coming back into the office, many workers are struggling to get back into a productive groove—and there may be a scientific explanation behind it.

Frustrated bosses who survey their half-empty officescapes say it makes no sense that somebody who worked full time in an office before 2020 can’t show up like they used to, reports The Wall Street Journal. But neurologists and behavioral scientists say the collective amnesia for effectively working alongside one another makes perfect sense.

Some workers have lost the muscle memory in their minds required to get jobs done in an open-office setting and, like flabby biceps, that muscle has to be exercised to strengthen, says S. Thomas Carmichael, professor and chair of the neurology department at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

After years of remote work, the brain’s selective attention skills and ability to block out distractions is weakened, Carmichael says. However, those who prefer to work from home might not like one of his remedies: Make yourself work from the office more often.

Constantly comparing 2023’s office realities with alternative remote-work setups can also add to workers’ readjustment woes, says Laura M. Giurge, an assistant professor at the London School of Economics, who teaches a course on the science of time at work.

