Here’s why the PSC is likely to postpone its energy efficiency vote

An upcoming vote on long-awaited energy efficiency requirements for utility companies in Louisiana to adopt various power-saving measures will likely be postponed Wednesday and now faces uncertainty.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission was expected to adopt new energy efficiency resource standards Wednesday after more than a decade since the idea was first proposed. The PSC hired a consultant 13 years ago to write the standards and allow Louisiana to join the majority of states that have implemented similar programs.

One of the LPSC members who was expected to vote in favor of the standards, Foster Campbell, D-Monroe, wants more time to review the proposal. In a phone interview Monday, Campbell told Louisiana Illuminator he plans to defer the vote until the LPSC’s next meeting in January.

The five-member commission is split largely along partisan lines with a 3-2 Republican majority. Commissioner Craig Greene, a moderate from Baton Rouge, has been a swing vote.

As drafted, the standards would be mandatory for utilities under the commission’s jurisdiction, including Entergy and Cleco. It would require them to contribute up to 1.5% of their revenue to fund the program and meet certain energy savings targets each year, though the utilities can pass along the costs to their customers. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.