Here’s why small business owners are increasingly pessimistic 

Small business optimism declined again in September, according to the latest Small Business Optimism Index from the National Federation of Independent Business.

This index report also marks the 21st consecutive month below the 49-year average of 98.

Twenty-three percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, unchanged from August and tied with labor quality as the top concern.

“Owners remain pessimistic about future business conditions, which has contributed to the low optimism they have regarding the economy,” says Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB Chief Economist. “Sales growth among small businesses have slowed and the bottom line is being squeezed, leaving owners few options beyond raising selling prices for financial relief.”

Key findings include: