Here’s why Republic Finance is moving its headquarters out of Baton Rouge

Republic Finance, a rapidly growing consumer lender founded in Baton Rouge 70 years ago, is establishing its headquarters in Plano, Texas.

The company, which ranks twelfth on Business Report’s 2021 list of the region’s highest-grossing private firms, joins Raising Cane’s, Walk-On’s and Amedisys in expanding outside the Capital Region to attract talent. CEO Rex Ellison says the Dallas area’s workforce and amenities, and the lack of local progress on issues such as crime, infrastructure and education, led to the move.

“Baton Rouge isn’t necessarily known as a financial mecca,” he says. “We’re able to source talent very quickly in the Plano area. That area’s growing so much. A lot of people want to relocate there.”

Meanwhile, convincing people to move to Baton Rouge is difficult, especially after they’ve researched the area’s crime rate and schools, Ellison says. People assume they’ll have to pay for private education, he adds.

Ellison says Plano officials are “excited” to have their headquarters and are providing economic incentives. He says local economic development officials did not visit him to try to convince him to expand in Baton Rouge instead, though he didn’t reach out to them either.

He figures Republic Finance’s growth—going from 100 employees in Louisiana and Mississippi to about 1,300 in 13 states since Ellison joined in 2001—would have put the company on officials’ radar, though attention from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber might not have made a difference. Several of the company’s top executives already are based in north Texas.

“The executive team that I hired, I don’t think any of them would have moved to Baton Rouge,” he says.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber says it has reached out to Republic Finance a few times over the past several years about talent support, but was not engaged for assistance around some of their challenges.

“We can work with companies for their talent needs and visit over 150 existing companies a year for these kinds of engagements,” says Morgan Almeida, BRAC director of marketing, in an email. “The good news is that the Capital Region continues to show strengths in its economy through recent headquarters announcements such as Premier Health, Focus Foods and 365 Labs.”

Ellison says he will continue to split time between Plano and Baton Rouge, and the company will continue to employ about 150 people in Baton Rouge.