Here’s where you’ll find Superior Grill’s next location

Superior Grill will open its first location in Lafayette in 2024, according to the popular Mexican eatery’s website.

The Shreveport-born restaurant currently operates Baton Rouge locations on Government Street and Highland Road. A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page indicates the Lafayette location will be located at 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road.

According to The Daily Advertiser, the new location is being built at the former site of Randol’s, a Cajun and seafood restaurant that closed its doors in November of 2021 after 50 years in business. The Lafayette location’s contractor, Faulk & Meek General Contractors, also worked on Superior Grill’s Highland Road location.